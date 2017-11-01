Tale of Two Cities Podcast: Tracks and Borders

In this episode of “Tale of Two Cities”, we explore the different ways we look at tracks and borders — the boundaries that separate us, bring us together, or control our movement. From reporter Lisa Hornak, we follow a ceasefire walk in East Oakland organized by local community members who are determined to stop gun violence. Next, reporter Sara Harrison takes us into BART’s maintenance yard in Richmond and the challenges the crew faces in keeping the trains in good shape. Then, we hear about a different kind of tracks in the Iron Triangle: reporter Padmini Parthasarathy interviews an expert braider in her hair salon and discusses the important space it creates for women. Lastly, hosts Meghan Herbst and Yingshan Deng interview district coordinator Robert Rogers who discusses Richmond’s recent decision to annex unincorporated North Richmond.

 

