Truth Be Told festival at RYSE Center to showcase social justice films by Richmond youth

Screenshots from the festival website featuring (from top left to bottom right): narrative short film 'POWERLESS,' documentary 'Puoro,' experimental film 'The Decision,' and international submission 'A Life Like This.' Photo courtesy of RYSE Center.

The RYSE Center is a hub of creativity for Richmond’s youth. Not only does the center’s staff offer music and multimedia classes, this Saturday they’ll also provide an opportunity for young people to exhibit their work.

The pieces screened at the Truth Be Told: Justice Through My Eyes film festival will be “a glimpse into the complexities of social justice topics,” according to RYSE’s website. Young artists from ages 13-24 will showcase animation and documentaries that address serious topics such as the Vietnam War and mental illness.

RYSE center intern Jakia Kiel and her five teammates are screening a PSA that focuses on young black girls who went missing in Washington, D.C. The story gained national attention, and although the issue wasn’t directly related to Richmond, Kiel and her team knew they could use their video skills to spread awareness.

“It’s about the 14 missing girls in Washington,” Kiel said. “We just wanted people to know about it, and to get knowledge about it.”

The festival is a chance for the community to see how young people interpret the world’s issues.

RYSE staffer T.J. Sykes spoke on the importance of older generations showing up to support young people.

“I feel like it’s very important for youth in general, [and] specifically youth from Richmond to have this type of platform just to know that adults have their back,” he said.

The Truth Be Told Film Festival is this Saturday, October 28, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the East Bay Center for the Performing Arts at 339 11th St. Tickets are free, click here to RSVP.