Food Week in Richmond offers a fresh approach for healthy eating

A customer determines which fresh fruits and veggies to buy at the supermarket. Photo courtesy of Vladimir Kirakosyan/Wikimedia Commons.

Eating rich doesn’t mean spending money on an expensive meal. Anyone can have a nutrition-rich diet of healthy foods. But knowing where to purchase affordable, and locally grown produce is not easy.

Food Week, going on now in Richmond, seeks to build a stronger food movement, united by a vision of food that is healthy, affordable and culturally relevant. Events this week provide opportunities to learn how to grow and prepare home-cooked meals, and how to access healthy food at cheaper costs. It’s a chance to gather information to help empower residents to reform the local food systems.

Local schools will hold activities such as a garden party. There will also be film screenings, discounted happy hours, bee keeping education sessions, food proclamation at City Council, and a Saturday celebration at Urban Tilth’s North Richmond farm.

Food sustainability advocates—including nutritionists, chefs, public health officials, educators, and politicians—helped coordinate Food Week. Its cause goes beyond spotlighting the city’s growing food movement. It’s also a chance for the community to think about how food policies can be modified to establish a more affordable and accessible food supply.

The following is a schedule of events. Learn more at the Facebook event page.

October 24: “Name That Food Activity” – Lunchtime, DeAnza High, 5000 Valley View Rd.

October 24: “Food Day Proclamation” – 6:30 p.m. City Council, 440 Civic Center Plaza

October 25: “Produce Distribution & Nutrition Info” – After school, Peres Elementary, 719 Fifth St.

October 25: “Youth Garden Party” – 3 p.m., RYSE Center, 205 41st St. *

October 26: “Name that Food Activity” – Lunchtime, Greenwood Academy, 831 Chanslor Ave

October 26: “Bee Keeping Skills Share” – 11 a.m., N. Richmond Farm, 323 Brookside Dr. *

October 27: “Youth-led Salad Bar” – Lunchtime, Richmond High, 1250 23rd St.

October 27: “Food Justice Film Screening:” – 6:30 p.m., N. Richmond Farm, 323 Brookside Dr. *

October 28: “Food Day Celebration” – 10 a.m., N. Richmond Farm, 323 Brookside Dr. *

October 28: “Food Justice Happy Hour” – 3 p.m., Benoit Casper Brewing, 1201 Pennsylvania Avenue *

*Events are open to the public.