A look at actor Wendell Pierce’s downtown Richmond development plans: 400 housing units, new businesses

Actor Wendell Pierce, known for his role in The Wire, and his real estate partners are planning to develop 400 housing units and 70,000 square feet of retail business space in downtown Richmond.
Amanda Elliott, executive director of Richmond Main Street Initiative (RMSI), who’s working with Pierce on the investment, expects “thousands more people” to move to downtown in the next two years. “We want this to be the type of project that will be a model for all of the Bay Area in terms of development,” she said.
The main project will be built on two blocks of Macdonald Avenue, between 11th and 13th streets, which will provide 60,000 square feet for retail.
Plans also include 400 units of housing, with both market and affordable rates, according to Elliott, who said that the housing-retail project is expected to break ground with construction in 2019 and finish by 2020.
They also plan to build a co-working space on Macdonald Avenue and 15th Street, current site of a retail space underneath the BART garage. This existing, raw 10,000-square-feet space will be developed into a co-working business incubator, coffee shop and another food-related business by 2018, Elliott said.
She pointed out that the co-working space, CoBiz, will be used by Richmond residents as well as others from neighboring communities seeking a temporary space to work. It will also have anchor tenants, offer membership plans and serve as a community gathering space.
“The idea is to activate Macdonald Avenue,” Elliott said.
Elliott didn’t estimate how many new jobs this project would offer Richmond residents, but she said there will be opportunities for construction work and “a number of jobs connected to all of these new businesses that will open.”
Pierce is working with multiple organizations on the project. His real estate partnership, Ernst Valery Investments Corp., had successfully invested in several real estate projects in Washington, D.C.. and Baltimore, Maryland.
The decision to invest in downtown Richmond was announced by Pierce in late August on Twitter, where he called Richmond “an East Bay jewel.”
EVI is responsible for design and construction, and Elliott said they are currently in final stages of approval with the city to purchase all of the land, which will happen in the next couple of months.
RMSI would later bring in communities and small businesses to discuss the needs of local residents to “help existing business to stay and grow, and make sure the incoming progress will support local residents and stakeholders,” she said.
Elliott believed one of reasons that Pierce chose to invest in Richmond is because “they want to serve communities that have been under served.”
Please note that Ernst Valery is the real visionary on this project. It was his vision that brought other investors to Richmond
Yes! Thank you for adding this clarification, Jim.
My hope is that the projects will be architecutrally siginificant. So much of downtown Richmond’s architectural legacy was destroyed in the urban renewal madness. The buildings built after the 60s are horrible travesties. Richmond deserves beautiful, crafted buildings. We’ll be watching.
I agree that architectural significance would be great. I’m also hoping for a design that’s more pedestrian and community friendly than most of what’s been built in downtown in the last 50 years. The travesty of urban renewal was not just the loss of historic architecture but also the destruction of the city’s street grid and pedestrian scale.
Super-block developments like the social security building, the Walgreens center, and even Kaiser totally disrupt the fabric of the community and belong in soulless suburbs like Walnut Creek not in the urban core.
Some of the initial concepts for this project have suggested abandoning 12th street between Macdonald and Nevin. I really hope that doesn’t end up in the final design.
Completely agree with the above statements. The plan to redevelop downtown from the 1960’s to the present has been the exact same plan one would have used to ensure its failure. Even though I hope that things can turn around downtown, it’s hard to see how all the poor planning can be overcome at this point. Many people like to blame Hilltop for the downtown decline. Few remember that most of the downtown was levelled to the ground by 1970 guaranteeing its continuing decline.
With the encouraging news of downtown development, it’s all but impossible to figure out why the UPS is abandoning it’s historic structure on Nevin. If I understand it correctly there is too much underutilized space?? Then why not move the operations from the McVittie Annex to downtown? Go figure. And what happened to the historic murals that were discovered in the PO basement several years ago?
Sorry, meant USPS!!
Tek Sandoval,
I think the mural is currently being restored. Where it will go now I do not know. If I recall correctly, the USPS is under a lot of pressure from Congress to be profitable and fund their pension fund 75 years into the future. This has led them to make the sort of decisions like they have here in Richmond all over the country, unfortunately. The ugly McVittie building I think has more space and also has a lot more parking for their vehicles, it includes the lot or two across the street as well. The recent decision to start the annexation process for North Richmond is a bad idea financially, but a good one for all the people involved. Unfortunately the USPS no longer thinks this way, what a shame.
Wow I am wondering if renewable energy is in the works? It be great to put solar on these buildings.
I’m stoked for that co-working space!