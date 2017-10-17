Around the Way: Richmond resident documents life, family on kitchen wall

In this age of selfies, Richmond resident Renée Terrell documents her life the analog way. Using tape, scissors and stacks of photo albums, Terrell has created an extensive photo collage on her kitchen wall.

It started in 2006 as a way to document her grandchildren growing up. It quickly grew into a photo collage, spanning five generations of family members, friends and acquaintances.

The wall doesn’t just showcase loved ones; Terrell includes people that she doesn’t like, as well. To her, it’s a true reflection of life: “No matter what the situation was, if you were a part of my life, I put it on the wall.”