Tale of Two Cities Podcast: While You Were Sleeping

Tales of Two Cities brings you audio stories from Oakland and Richmond. Stay tuned. Design by Angelica Casas.

Tales of Two Cities brings you audio stories from Oakland and Richmond. Stay tuned. Design by Angelica Casas.

By Posted

“Tale of Two Cities” is back! On this episode we bring you stories about curious people and the things they do while we’re sleeping. Tune in to hear stories about: a therapist helping people through hypnosis, a new mom staying up with her newborn, the graveyard shift at the BART station and a late-night laundromat that’s never quiet. This episode also features an interview with Dr. Kate Kaplan, a sleep specialist who shares the secrets to a good night’s rest. Thanks for listening. Stay tuned for new episodes in the next few weeks.

 

 

Filed under: community, Featured, Front, Podcast

Tagged: , , , ,

Post a comment

Richmond Confidential welcomes comments from our readers, but we ask users to keep all discussion civil and on-topic. Comments post automatically without review from our staff, but we reserve the right to delete material that is libelous, a personal attack, or spam. We request that commenters consistently use the same login name. Comments from the same user posted under multiple aliases may be deleted. Richmond Confidential assumes no liability for comments posted to the site and no endorsement is implied; commenters are solely responsible for their own content. For concerns about comments posted to this site, please contact us at news@richmondconfidential.org

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook

*
*