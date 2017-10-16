Tale of Two Cities Podcast: While You Were Sleeping

“Tale of Two Cities” is back! On this episode we bring you stories about curious people and the things they do while we’re sleeping. Tune in to hear stories about: a therapist helping people through hypnosis, a new mom staying up with her newborn, the graveyard shift at the BART station and a late-night laundromat that’s never quiet. This episode also features an interview with Dr. Kate Kaplan, a sleep specialist who shares the secrets to a good night’s rest. Thanks for listening. Stay tuned for new episodes in the next few weeks.