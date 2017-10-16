Richmond businesses rally to support communities affected by the North Bay fires

Armistice Brewery is collecting donations from the Richmond community for those affected by the North Bay fires. (Photo by Abené Clayton)

As wildfires continue to ravage Northern California, Richmond businesses and nonprofits are rallying to provide aid.

East Brother Beer Co. announced on Facebook it will be donating 5 percent of total taproom sales this week to groups helping with fire relief. Armistice Brewing has come out with a special benefit beer, called 707, which is brewed with hops grown in Sonoma County. Two dollars of every pint sold will go to supporting fire victims. And RYSE Center is offering services to those in Richmond by opening early and offering a free place for kids to hang out with fresh, smoke-free air.

The fires, which began nearly a week ago, on October 9, are the deadliest in California history. So far, there are 38 confirmed deaths, and hundreds of people are reported missing.

On Friday, CalFire estimated that 5,700 structures had been destroyed, and with many of the fires still raging, the damage and casualty rates promise to rise.

Many in Richmond, from the Rotary Club to private citizens, have started up collections for victims. Juan Nunez, owner of Nunez Tattoo, says he’s been getting “carloads full of stuff.” In addition to dropping supplies at local shelters, he’s also making trips to Bodega Bay and other coastal towns, where many undocumented immigrants — who are afraid they will be picked up by ICE if they head to local shelters — are camping.

To raise more money, Nunez Tattoo will host a tattoo sale on October 21. For $50, customers can choose from a number of California-themed designs, and all the money will be used to purchase water and other supplies.

There are many opportunities to donate to relief efforts. Here are a few places, along with specific items they are collecting, where you can donate supplies:

Armistice Brewing – 845 Marina Bay Parkway Suite 1

Eye wash/drops

N95 face masks

Sweat pants

Sweatshirts

Feminine products

Baby formula

Diapers

Non-perishable food

Shoes

Packaged underwear

Pet food

Water bottles and Gatorade

Cots, blankets, and air mattresses

East Brother Beer Co. – 1001 Canal Blvd. (Accepting new items only)

Pillows and blankets

Phone chargers

Pet food

Animal crates and carriers

Pet bowls and supplies

Diapers

Baby strollers/carriers

Non-perishable food items

Personal hygiene products (toothbrushes, tooth paste, deodorant, baby wipes, soap, etc.)

Baby food and formula

New socks and underwear

Feminine hygiene products

First aid items

Duffle bags

Children’s books

Coloring supplies (paper, pens, crayons)

Let’s Grow Richmond & Up and Under Pub and Grill

Helping cook and serve hot meals to first responders and displaced families with Operation BBQ Relief. Contributions welcome on their GoFundMe.

Nunez Tattoo – 12724 San Pablo Ave. (Drop off Tuesday – Saturday, 11AM – 7PM, Tattoo Sale October 21)

Water bottles

Canned food

Baby food

Pet food

Blankets

Toilet paper

Baby wipes

Deodorant

Toothbrushes

RYSE Center – 205 41st St. (Drop off Mondays through Fridays, 9AM – 7:30PM)