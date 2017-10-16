Downtown Richmond is a little brighter now thanks to the local muralists who participated in this year’s Bay Area Mural Festival. Rich City Rides is hosting a bike tour of the new murals this Sunday at 10 am. Click here to learn more about the group ride.
PHOTOS: A visual tour of new murals in Richmond
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 14
Filed under: Arts & Entertainment, Events, Featured, Front
Tagged: art, Bay Area Mural Festival, murals, Richmond Art Center
Post a comment