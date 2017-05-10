Richmond sports community uses soccer as a vehicle for change

Alonzo Del Mundo and Nicolas Brenes Jr. are the first-ever student-athletes from Leadership Public School-Richmond to receive full, Division I scholarships to play soccer at U.C. Berkeley and San Jose State, respectively. The Richmond duo is also setting the path for future soccer players to make their way out of the city and into the world of college soccer. The two are also part of a much bigger effort, one that sees sports as a way to change a community and its reputation for the better.