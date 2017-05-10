Richmond sports community uses soccer as a vehicle for change

Led by Leadership Public School, the City of Richmond is using soccer as a positive change for the community.
By Posted

Alonzo Del Mundo and Nicolas Brenes Jr. are the first-ever  student-athletes from Leadership Public School-Richmond to receive full, Division I scholarships to play soccer at U.C. Berkeley and San Jose State, respectively. The Richmond duo is also setting the path for future soccer players to make their way out of the city and into the world of college soccer. The two are also part of a much bigger effort, one that sees sports as a way to change a community and its reputation for the better.

Filed under: community, Education, Featured, Front, Sports

Tagged: , , , , , ,

Post a comment

Richmond Confidential welcomes comments from our readers, but we ask users to keep all discussion civil and on-topic. Comments post automatically without review from our staff, but we reserve the right to delete material that is libelous, a personal attack, or spam. We request that commenters consistently use the same login name. Comments from the same user posted under multiple aliases may be deleted. Richmond Confidential assumes no liability for comments posted to the site and no endorsement is implied; commenters are solely responsible for their own content. For concerns about comments posted to this site, please contact us at news@richmondconfidential.org

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook

*
*