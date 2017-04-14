Thousands flock to Richmond boat show

Coverage of the 2017 Pacific Sail & Power Boat Show.
By Posted

Last weekend, Richmond hosted the Pacific Sail and Power Boat Show for the second time. This celebration of all things seaworthy was held at the Craneway Pavilion and Marina Bay Yacht Harbor, housing over 400 exhibits, seminars and activities. After attracting thousands of guests from the San Fransisco Bay Area and beyond, the boat show will likely stay in Richmond for years to come. Click the video above!

