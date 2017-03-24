KaBOOM! and Target help Richmond build a park in a day

KaBOOM! and Target partner up with the city of Richmond to build a park for the neighborhood in under six hours.
On Friday, March 17, staffers from KaBOOM! and Target gathered with members of the community to build a park for Richmond in one day. KaBOOM! is a nonprofit that provides new playgrounds and park equipment to cities that lack economic resources. The lot on Wendell and 24th Street had been empty for 15 years after the playground equipment was removed due to its hazardous conditions. Click the video above to see how people turned transformed it into a space for kids to play.

  1. Farnaz Heydari
    March 26, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Many thanks to those who made it possible for our 3rd graders at Grant Elementary School in Richmond, to actively participate in beautifying a park in their neighborhood. We teach our students the importance of community and how they can actively be part of the change they want to see in their locally and globally.

