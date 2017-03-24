KaBOOM! and Target help Richmond build a park in a day

On Friday, March 17, staffers from KaBOOM! and Target gathered with members of the community to build a park for Richmond in one day. KaBOOM! is a nonprofit that provides new playgrounds and park equipment to cities that lack economic resources. The lot on Wendell and 24th Street had been empty for 15 years after the playground equipment was removed due to its hazardous conditions. Click the video above to see how people turned transformed it into a space for kids to play.